Cris Cyborg Says She’s Fighting For Title Alongside Cormier vs. Jones

The UFC has supposedly heard Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino’s ultimatum and finally granted her a title fight.

That is, if there’s any truth to her latest tweet.

The former Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion recently posted online that she would be fighting UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, a card that UFC President Dana White revealed could host the anticipated Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones rematch last night:

Long considered the most dominant force in women’s MMA, and even more so with the recent downfall of Ronda Rousey, Cyborg recently vacated her Invicta FC 145-pound belt in March in order to focus solely on the newly-created UFC belt which de Randamie won in a highly controversial decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208 in February.

She was also cleared of a potential USADA anti-doping violation allegedly stemming from her draining cuts down to 140 pounds last year in February and seems ready to fight for the belt soon, but de Randamie also revealed she needed hand surgery after the win over Holm, making a potential booking versus Cyborg uncertain as of this writing.

There’s been no official word from the UFC on this potentially huge title fight, just as there’s been little to no discussion of how healed up de Randamie is – or is not.

If the UFC can book the bout alongside Cormier vs. Jones II and everything falls into place perfectly like it would have to, however, UFC 214 could quickly become one of the most anticipated fight events of the year.