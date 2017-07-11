Conor McGregor’s Suit Had A Million ‘F*** Yous’ At Mayweather Presser

Conor McGregor certainly got the hype rolling for his awaited August 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather with some memorable quotes at today’s first stop of their Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour in Los Angeles, but all of his one-liners aside, few noticed the subtle jab ‘The Notorious’ took on his ‘Money’-focused opponent.

Looking back at an observant tweet from VERSUS (via MMA Fighting), McGregor indeed has his message for ‘Money’ woven al the way into his suit, as they pointed out his blue number had an endless string of ‘fuck yous’ stitched into the pinstripes. Check it out: