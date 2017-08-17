Conor McGregor Predicts First-Round Finish Of Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor once said that he’s ‘cocky’ in prediction, and that trend has seemed to continue ahead of his Aug. 26 boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Despite the fact that he has never competed in a professional boxing match, McGregor has previously predicted that he’ll stop the undefeated Mayweather within four rounds. With the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) changing the glove size from 10 oz. to 8 oz, however, McGregor doesn’t believe “Money” will ‘exit the first round’:

“I said four, but that’s me being humble,” the UFC lightweight champion told Conan O’Brien. “I don’t believe he will even exit the first round, but I’m trying to be humble on national TV. So I say four — inside four.”

In addition to his patented power, McGregor feels as if his movement will serve as something Mayweather has never seen before:

“I think the styles of opponents that Floyd has faced have moved in a certain way,” McGregor said. “The boxing game is almost set in its way, I feel. Their feet are flat. They have no spring in and out. Compare that with a mixed martial artist, they can bounce in and out at a fast tempo. So I believe I will paint pictures in there that he has never seen or the boxing community has never seen before and that will cause him big trouble. “Factor that in with the precision and the punching power — it only takes me one shot. I’ve KO’d men inside three seconds. I won the UFC title in 13 seconds. So, factor in all those things — with the punching power and the precision — it’s over for Floyd and that’s it.”

At the end of the day, McGregor is fully confident in his skills, and confident enough to say that he will ‘dismantle’ the former five-division world champion:

“I will go in and dismantle him at his own game,” McGregor said. “That’s what a true martial artist can do, they can adapt under any circumstance. Bruce Lee said, ‘be like water,’ and when the water enters a cup, it becomes the cup. That’s the philosophy I’m going into this contest. It doesn’t matter what ruleset or stipulations they try and put on me, I can adapt and overcome any situation. And that’s what I will do on Aug. 26.”

What do you make of McGregor’s latest comments?