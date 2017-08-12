Conor McGregor Fires Shots At Mayweather’s Domestic Abuse History

Conor McGregor has finally started to call out Floyd Mayweather for his history of domestic abuse.

It came as a bit of a surprise to many fight fans that the Irishman didn’t mention anything about “Money’s” past issues during their four stop World Tour, instead picking fun at the 49-0 legend for not knowing how to read and his troubles with the IRS. Now the pair have been preparing inside the gym for their August 26th meeting from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The past few days McGregor and Mayweather have held their media workouts as we are just weeks away from the groundbreaking combat sporting event. Shortly after, McGregor was interviewed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and fired back at Mayweather’s racism claim towards him; and called out The Money Team (TMT) frontman for his history of domestic abuse (quotes via MMA Mania):