Coach: Dominick Cruz Is in Peak Form, Wants Winner Of Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants one thing and one thing only, which is an instant title shot against the winner of the bantamweight championship bout between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 213. The former champion has a history with both men as he beat Dillashaw via split decision at UFC Fight Night 81 but lost the title to Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December of last year.

Eric Del Fierro, the head trainer of Alliance MMA, stated in a recent interview that Cruz fought injured in both bouts but offered no excuses. Del Fierro is also picking Garbrandt to retain the title against Dillashaw.

“Dominick beat TJ Dillashaw when he had planter fasciitis but lost to Cody,” Del Fierro told Abhinav Kini of IBTimes UK. Dominick took the fight knowing the condition his body was in and has no regrets. Cody just had a better fight that night. There is no timeline and nothing is set in stone,” Del Fierro said of a potential rematch against Garbrandt or Dillashaw. “Dominick wants to fight either guy, whoever holds the title. I think Cody will win, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Del Fierro went onto to say that his star athlete is in peak form as well as has learned to train smarter due to recurring injuries.

“Dominick is doing great and keeping busy,” he said. “He is more mature and has a better understanding of himself, which lets him train smarter. He is in peak form, and his best is yet to come.”

Cruz has beaten the best of the best and is widely respected as possibly the best bantamweight champion of all time. He is likely to return in the fall to face the winner of Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw.