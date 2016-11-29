Chris Weidman Details ‘One Mistake’ That Cost Him At UFC 205

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has hit some rough times as of late, as he’s dropped his last two bouts to date. His most recent loss was a tough pill to swallow, as he came up short in his home state of New York, eating a brutal knee from Yoel Romero in the third round of their pivotal bout.

What made it tougher for Weidman was that he felt as if he was on his way to winning the fight, but it was ‘one mistake’ that cost him potentially another crack at the 185-pound title:

“I just felt like there’s no way I’m losing. If I win this third round, it’s over,” Weidman explained on The MMA Hour. “And I shot a takedown. If you watch, if you’re a technical person in the MMA game, when you fight a southpaw, you always put your head to the side of his front leg. You never go to the back leg. And every one of my takedowns I hit on him in the fight was to his front leg, my head to the outside of his front leg, which stays away from the danger of a knee or a heavy left hand. And the one time I shot to the wrong side, which I drilled a million times not to do, he came up with that knee.” “I thought I was on my way to winning the fight, and one mistake is all it takes, and that’s the beauty of this game,” Weidman said. “That’s why everybody loves to tune in and watch these fights, because at any given moment, any given fight, any given fighters, anything can happen. A fighter could win nine out of 10 times, but there’s always that one time. I’m not saying that’s me and Yoel, but it’s just, that’s what makes this sport beautiful.”

While the outcome obviously wasn’t what he had hoped for, Weidman realized in the aftermath of the bout that it was a ‘dream come true’ competing at Madison Square Garden. Now, the ex-champ just wants to ‘be done losing’:

“I was on the tough side of it that night. UFC 205 was the first fight ever in New York. It was a dream come true for me, and obviously I was definitely hurt after the fight as far as my feelings. I was upset, but I realized the blessings — just being a part of that event really was a dream come true, minus losing. The walkout, even fighting, I had fun the whole week. It was all great up until the loss, but even that, it’s just a part of the game and you’ve got to get right back on that horse and get back out there and get a ‘W.’ I just want to be done losing. I don’t want to lose anymore.”

Who would you like to see Weidman fight next?