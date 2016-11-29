Chris Weidman Details ‘One Mistake’ That Cost Him At UFC 205

By Mike Henken -
23
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has hit some rough times as of late, as he’s dropped his last two bouts to date. His most recent loss was a tough pill to swallow, as he came up short in his home state of New York, eating a brutal knee from Yoel Romero in the third round of their pivotal bout.

What made it tougher for Weidman was that he felt as if he was on his way to winning the fight, but it was ‘one mistake’ that cost him potentially another crack at the 185-pound title:

“I just felt like there’s no way I’m losing. If I win this third round, it’s over,” Weidman explained on The MMA Hour. “And I shot a takedown. If you watch, if you’re a technical person in the MMA game, when you fight a southpaw, you always put your head to the side of his front leg. You never go to the back leg. And every one of my takedowns I hit on him in the fight was to his front leg, my head to the outside of his front leg, which stays away from the danger of a knee or a heavy left hand. And the one time I shot to the wrong side, which I drilled a million times not to do, he came up with that knee.”

“I thought I was on my way to winning the fight, and one mistake is all it takes, and that’s the beauty of this game,” Weidman said. “That’s why everybody loves to tune in and watch these fights, because at any given moment, any given fight, any given fighters, anything can happen. A fighter could win nine out of 10 times, but there’s always that one time. I’m not saying that’s me and Yoel, but it’s just, that’s what makes this sport beautiful.”

While the outcome obviously wasn’t what he had hoped for, Weidman realized in the aftermath of the bout that it was a ‘dream come true’ competing at Madison Square Garden. Now, the ex-champ just wants to ‘be done losing’:

“I was on the tough side of it that night. UFC 205 was the first fight ever in New York. It was a dream come true for me, and obviously I was definitely hurt after the fight as far as my feelings. I was upset, but I realized the blessings — just being a part of that event really was a dream come true, minus losing. The walkout, even fighting, I had fun the whole week. It was all great up until the loss, but even that, it’s just a part of the game and you’ve got to get right back on that horse and get back out there and get a ‘W.’ I just want to be done losing. I don’t want to lose anymore.”

Who would you like to see Weidman fight next?

  • Doug Christine Hairston

    Anderson Silva, or Robert whittaker

    • Julio Lawrence

      Anderson Silva? The guy he fought twice already? No…and Whittaker is on a win streak, Weidman on a two fight skid…makes zero sense for them to fight

      • doublehalf21

        The second fight ended in a freak accident and the first win was an awesome knock out but to be fair he caught him while he was taunting. I’m sure it’s a fight both of them would want to do again.

        • Doug Christine Hairston

          Thank you double half, Silva looked very good against Bisping and i think Silva would like to fight weidman again, and Weidman thinks it is such an easy win, he would accept it

        • Julio Lawrence

          im sure its not…of all the contenders in the division, it would be completely pointless

          • Doug Christine Hairston

            Wiedman sucks!!!!!!!!!!!!

        • David Twardy

          I don’t think after years of hearing about why AS would have beaten him if this or that didn’t happen he would want to go through that agin for another 3 to 5 month lead up to a matchup he already has a best of 3…… that’s like me on the BBall court saying ” cmon lets do best of 7 now.”

      • Greg

        I think weidman Brunson whoever loses goes wayyy down the pecking order

  • Julio Lawrence

    Sucks to see weidman lose like that…he was winning the fight…mistakes cost him his last two fights…he will be in title contention again by 2018

    • Doug Christine Hairston

      Man Weidman lost rd 2, and he wasn’t winning the fight , rd 3 would have determined the winner, but guess what he got knocked the fu×k out

      • Julio Lawrence

        wow he got knocked out? Thanks for letting me know douchebag!

        • Doug Christine Hairston

          Dang don’t take it like that, Weidman just thinks he’s so great when he just isn’t that great at all

  • Ravage2020

    At the end of his career, Weidman can *Always* know and say, “I knocked out Anderson Silva”.
    Thats worth more than any title or award.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    He was doing well in the first round.
    Better then I expected.
    Close, 10-9 for weirdman maybe.

    But the momentum reversed in the second.
    weirdman looked tired already and Yoel was turning it up.
    I’d have to watch it again but that might have been Yoels.

    But the thing about making excuses is they dont help you get better.
    You’ll just end up buried underneath a pile of them,
    like chris wiedman.

  • Greg

    He done nothing with those takedowns and lost the second round so no you wasn’t on you way to winning at that point. Yoel tends to fight at a slow pace then explode he did it and caught weidman out simple. Even if that knee doesn’t land he probably wouldn’t have got the takedown or dominated the grappling. Silva is apparantly the goat but while he was king the best middleweights other than him were in strikeforce rockhold, jacare, mousasi and he hadn’t rounded out his game by then by Romero was there too

    • David Twardy

      Romero tends to start slow…. Agreed. Romero gets tired and during a 1 min break decides ” or his corner men” decide that he needs to get some more oxygen to those “natural” muscles. And then like a hand coming out of a grave he suddenly knows he needs a KO to win and goes for it.

      • Greg

        I’m yet to see him gas in a fight he went 3 rounds against jacare who is better than weidman he finished machida in the 3rd when he wanted to if I remember correctly he finished Brunson in the 3rd finished Kennedy in the 3rd. His cardio is no worse than weidmans who has slowed down in fights

  • Kumite

    Weidman vs. Mousasi next.

    • David Twardy

      Moose is healthy, Weidman’s out for at least 6 to 9 months before his next fight. I think Weidman gets winner of Kennedy vs Gastelum

      • Kumite

        Weidman vs Mousasi can still be a potential matchup. I don’t think he should be regulated to facing Kelvin Gastelum just yet. He’s still a top 5er. A fight with Kennedy would be good.

        • David Twardy

          Kennedy would be my first choice, there ground games would force work on the feet.

  • David Twardy

    To bad for Weidman, he’s one of my favourite fighters, Seems like a good guy. I think he should fight the winner of the Kennedy vs Gastelum fight. After todays association and Gastelum’s missing weight issues, I don’t think the UFC will match either with a top 5 fighter with a win streak.

  • Phoelix

    Weidman did not appear to have his old mojo in the fight against Romero; perhaps the beating from Rockhold affected Weidman seriously, there is no way of knowing until the next fight.

    It could be a case of someone exceptional eventually becoming simply very good.