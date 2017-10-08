Biggest Winners & Losers At UFC 216

Last night’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, appeared to be yet another UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card ravaged by literal last-minute replacements and uncertain weight cuts, but instead, it left us with a much better event than anticipated.

Derrick Lewis’ back injury on the day of his fight with Fabricio Werdum left a hole in the card that was filled by Walt Harris, and Kevin Lee made weight in spite of a nasty staph infection. Two bouts were canceled when Nik Lentz failed to make weight for his lightweight bout against Will Brooks, and Harris’ original opponent Mark Godbeer was left without an opponent to face.

Yet just like that, the show went on, and the card deliver two heavy-hitting wars and a bevy of impressive submissions, including two straight armbars and a triangle choke to close out the main card’s three featured bouts.

We broke down the biggest winners and losers from Saturday night, and with all of the drama leading into UFC 216, there was a lot to analyze. Check them out right here.

Winners

Tony Ferguson:

Riding a nine-fight win streak leading into his interim lightweight title fight against Kevin Lee, Ferguson was a sort of uncrowned champion in Conor McGregor’s absence.

Ferguson battled through a difficult first couple of rounds to lock in a triangle choke in the third frame. “El Cucuy” showed he can battle through adversity and still come out on top.

Now primed for a title unification bout with McGregor, who hasn’t stepped foot into the Octagon since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, Ferguson is undefeated in 10 fights and is the rightful heir to the lightweight throne