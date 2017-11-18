Home UFC Betting Odds For UFC Sydney: Top Name Favored Big

Betting Odds For UFC Sydney: Top Name Favored Big

By
Andrew Ravens
-
1
SHARE
USA Today Sports / MMA Junkie

UFC Sydney is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, November 18th, 2017) from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The event will mark the promotion’s fifth visit to Sydney, and first since UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Bisping in November 2014.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event while Jessy Rose-Clark vs. Bec Rawlings in a female flyweight bout will be the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Belal Muhammad vs. Tim Means in a welterweight bout, Jake Matthews vs. Bojan Velickovic in a welterweight bout, Dan Kelly vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout, Alex Volkanovski vs. Shane Young in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers Werdum, is a -360 favorite over Tybura, who is a +300 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Clark being a +135 underdog against Rawlings, who is a -155 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Fabricio Werdum (-360) vs. Marcin Tybura (+300)
Bec Rawlings (-155) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (+135)
Tim Means (-235) vs. Belal Muhammad (+195)
Jake Matthews (-145) vs. Bojan Velickovic (+125)
Elias Theodorou (-250) vs. Daniel Kelly (+210)
Alex Volkanovski (-600) vs. Shane Young (+450)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Ryan Benoit (-255) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (+215)
Will Brooks (-570) vs. Nik Lentz (+435)
Adam Wieczorek (-155) vs. Anthony Hamilton (+135)
Frank Camacho (-130) vs. Damien Brown (+110)
Nadia Kassem (-150) vs. Alex Chambers (+130)
Eric Shelton (-350) vs. Jenel Lausa (+290)
Tai Tuivasa (-165) vs. Rashad Coulter (+145)

NEXT: Colby Covington Was Warned By UFC Star Ahead Of Incident With Fabricio Werdum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • draven

    I’d love to see werdum vs barnett sooner than later