Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 115: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Fight Night 115 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, September 2nd) from the Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The entire card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson in a middleweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Talita de Oliveira vs. Marion Reneau in a women’s bantamweight bout and Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards welterweight bout.

Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 3 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov (-130) vs. Stefan Struve (+110)

Siyar Bahadurzada (-150) vs. Rob Wilkinson (+130)

Marion Reneau (N/A) vs. Talita de Oliveira (N/A)

Leon Edwards (-270) vs. Bryan Barberena (+230)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Darren Till (-190) vs. Bojan Velickovic (+165)

Mairbek Taisumov (-260) vs. Felipe Silva (+200)

Michel Prazeres (-360) vs. Mads Burnell (+300)

Rustam Khabilov (-330) vs. Des Green (+270)

Aleksandar Rakic (-125) vs. Francimar Barroso (+105)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (-445) vs. Mike Santiago (+355)

Abdul-Kerim Edilov (-670) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (+485)

Andrew Holbrook (-170) vs. Thibault Gouti (+140)