Anderson Silva Wants To Conquer Hollywood Next

‘The Spider’ has his eyes set on gold once again – Oscar gold that is.

Ahead of his scheduled co-main event meeting with Derek Brunson at UFC 208 live on pay-per-view (PPV) next month (Sat. February 11, 2017), Anderson Silva recently spoke to Combate (via Bloody Elbow) and revealed that he has aspirations to take the film industry by storm next. The former UFC middleweight king said he has a few auditions lined up in Hollywood, and has even sold a script for a TV show to Netflix:

“My biggest dream, right now, is to maybe win an Oscar,” Silva said. “I got some auditions to do in Hollywood. I wrote a script for a series and Netflix bought it, thank God. I got other projects apart from fighting. It was always my dream to become an action movie actor. I have been studying that for a while and now things are finally happening.”

When prodded for more information regarding his script, Silva admitted the show has yet to be named, but he has been working on the project for quite some time now while simultaneously juggling the life of a professional athlete:

“It’s an action show, but it has nothing to do with fighting,” Silva said. “It doesn’t have a name yet, we’re still adapting it to script and we’ll settle on a name once it’s all done. I had to stop for awhile, but I’m always working on it, you know, it’s annoying. I’m always writing, putting ideas on paper, before I go to bed and after I wake up.”

After conquering the UFC’s middleweight division for seven years during his heyday, could Silva be the next big thing for the action film industry following the conclusion of his mixed martial arts career?