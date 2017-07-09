Amanda Nunes Unveils Real Reason For UFC 213 No-Show

Yesterday the MMA community was thrown into outright upheaval when word arrived that Amanda Nunes had been forced out of her championship fight versus Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 213 from Las Vegas.

Many were quick to judge “The Lioness,” a larger women’s bantamweight who cuts a decent amount of weight to make the 135-pound title fight limit, as having had a failed weight cut that made her unable to fight. Dana White had another story, offering the fact that Nunes had been cleared to fight by their doctors and that it was ’90 percent mental.’

Shevchenko reacted with justified disdain and Nunes only offered a brief apology online; that is, until today.

Nunes just claimed on Twitter that her being forced to pull out had nothing to do with her weight cut, but another illness altogether. She expounded on the exact nature of her ailment, tweeting a detailed explanation this afternoon that she was dealing with sinusitis and was unable to be punched in the face and head while dealing with such pressure:

The women’s champ will head on to a rematch with “Bullet” most likely at September 9’s UFC 215 pay-per-view event from Edmonton, but White stated Nunes will no longer headline a high[profile card for the time being.

He’s said that about Jon Jones and his anticipated rematch with Daniel Cormier at July 29’s UFC 214 from Anaheim, however, and it’s going to take a pretty huge fight to demote Nunes vs. Shevchenko to the co-main.

Let’s just hope it happens no matter what slot it is on the docket.