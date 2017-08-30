Home News Ronda Rousey Posts New Photos Of Wedding Day

Ronda Rousey Posts New Photos Of Wedding Day

By
Mike Drahota
-
0
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea for USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey may be out of fighting for the time being and perhaps ever, but she appears to be doing fine without it.

Yesterday, some photos of the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion’s marriage to Travis Browne surfaced online from ‘Hapa’ and her personal photographer.

However, today some news photos have arrived from “Rowdy” herself, who posted several images of her big day on her official Instagram page. Check them out here:

Happiest day of my life….

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

The Love of my life

A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

