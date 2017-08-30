Ronda Rousey Posts New Photos Of Wedding Day

Ronda Rousey may be out of fighting for the time being and perhaps ever, but she appears to be doing fine without it.

Yesterday, some photos of the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion’s marriage to Travis Browne surfaced online from ‘Hapa’ and her personal photographer.

However, today some news photos have arrived from “Rowdy” herself, who posted several images of her big day on her official Instagram page. Check them out here:

Happiest day of my life…. A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT