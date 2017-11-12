Losing Bellator 187 Fighter Comments On Conor McGregor Incident

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community at Bellator 187 this Friday (Nov. 10, 2017) when he rushed the fence and entered the cage after a bout between Charlie Ward and John Redmond.

McGregor was simply trying to celebrate with his SBG Ireland teammate Ward, but the situation went south when the “Notorious” one appeared to shove referee Marc Goddard and then slap a Bellator official.

Check out the video of the incident below:



Speaking on the situation, Redmond said that McGregor ‘overshadowed’ the whole event:

“We had a good fight in there and I think him jumping into the cage overshadowed the whole fight and the whole event,” Redmond told MMA Fighting. “I don’t want to piss and moan about it. I don’t want anyone taking pity on me or anything like that. I didn’t get the win, but I showed I was in charge of the fight up until that big shot at the end of the round. I think the fight was far from finished and all the madness that was going on in there didn’t help me getting a chance to go out for the second.”

Redmond even went as far to say that he feels as if McGregor’s antics influenced Goddard’s decision to end the fight:

“I think there was a lot of panic in the ring as soon as he got in there. I think everybody was just concerned with getting him out of there as quickly as possible,” Redmond said. “Marc Goddard was going to let the fight go into the second, but then the commission seemed to overrule his decision. I think that decision was swayed because of the circus and madness that was going down at the time. It was just a mad scene. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

At the end of the day, Redmond acknowledges that he was caught by a big shot, but he expressed his interest in a rematch as well: