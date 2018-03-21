Darren Till Says He’s ‘Better’ Than Conor McGregor

Given that he’s a lengthy southpaw with tremendous power in his left hand, rising welterweight contender Darren Till has unsurprisingly been compared to Conor McGregor.

And while the Liverpool native acknowledges the similarities between the two fighting styles, he believes that he’s ‘better’ than the only fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two titles in two different weight divisions:

“I just think he lacks a bit of kicking, little bit of cardio, but you could put us in the same bracket in the fighting style,” Till told ESPN UK. “But I am better. I know I’m better. “It’s not a disrespect to him or any other fighter out there in the world, to the best in the world — could be [Daniel] Cormier, the Jon Joneses, I just believe I am the best fighter.”

In addition to the fact that Till and McGregor fight similarly, the two have also drawn comparisons due to the fact that neither of them has ever been afraid to speak his mind. Both men are a bit brash and outspoken, although Till claims that he’s simply ‘real’:

“He looked more into marketing [than I am]; I don’t think I market myself,” Till said. “I’m just real. I just say what I think. I just write or post what I think. “I don’t really care what anyone thinks or says about me. They don’t know me.”

Coming off of the biggest victory of his career, a brutal finish over veteran Donald Cerrone last October, the 25-year-old Till is currently slated to headline UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool in May, although an opponent has not yet been set for him.