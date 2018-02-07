Mark Hunt Doesn’t Regret Comments Made Towards Dana White

Veteran UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt is set to make his return to action in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Feb. 10, 2018) UFC 221 from Perth, Australia against rising contender Curtis Blaydes.

Although he’ll once again be entering the Octagon, Hunt’s relationship with the UFC has been rocky over the last year or so to say the least.

After Brock Lesnar failed a drug test following his UFC 200 fight against Hunt in July 2016, “The Super Samoan” lashed out at the UFC and Lesnar, while also filing a lawsuit. Also, Hunt blasted the promotion after he was pulled from a scheduled main event bout with Marcin Tybura this past November following controversial comments he made about his health.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Hunt said that he doesn’t regret anything he’s said towards White or the UFC:

“No, I never regret airing my grievances,” Hunt said. “I like to speak the truth; if the guys didn’t hear then that’s fine, that’s just the way it is…I don’t regret nothing I say. I go out and speak the truth and that’s all I’m [going to] do. If it costs me, it costs me.”

And although Hunt wishes he was able to take on Tybura in Sydney, Australia, he’s excited to compete again this weekend:

“Yeah it’s great for me to be fighting again,” he said. “I missed out on Sydney, this is my second camp, so I’m looking forward to competing on Sunday and looking forward to locking horns with Curtis Blaydes. He’s No.9, and we’ll see who goes forward. “I love fighting at home, there’s nothing better. I wish I could have fought in Sydney so I could bring my family to watch me compete. I’m amped, I’m looking forward to fighting on Sunday and putting on a great show. Curtis is a great competitor, he’s No.9 for a reason and we’re going to kill each other. It’s [going to] be great.”

The 43-year-old Hunt has gone 3-1-1 in his last five bouts and is coming off of a stoppage victory over Derrick Lewis last June.