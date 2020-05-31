Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Is Returning In August

Spread the word!













Magomedsharipov One Win From Title Shot?

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is looking to compete before the end of the summer.

Magomedsharipov hasn’t been in action since November when he outpointed Calvin Kattar in the UFC Moscow headliner. That win put him at 6-0 in the UFC as he called for a title shot soon after.

For now, that doesn’t look like it will be the case as current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is expected to run things back with Max Holloway in a rematch.

That means the Dagestan native will have to fight another contender with Yair Rodriguez likely to be his next opponent. If that is the case, it could happen in August which is when Magomedsharipov expects to be back in action.

“Returning in August, save your strength, I will need your support,” Magomedsharipov wrote in the caption of an Instagram post (translation via RT).

Of course, there is some uncertainty right now given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although UFC events have resumed and the United States is now granting foreign athletes visas to enter, international travel is still restricted in Russia as things stand.

Hopefully, the situation improves in the next few weeks so that the likes of not only Magomedsharipov, but lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and others are able to compete soon.

Who do you think Magomedsharipov will face next?