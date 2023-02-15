YouTuber MikeyT sneaks into UFC 284, walks out with Alexander Volkanovski

YouTuber and UFC fan MikeyT sneaked into UFC 284 and walked out with main event fighters.

Last weekend the UFC made their return to Australia with the country’s greatest-ever fighter, Alexander Volkanovski as the main event. Of course, the event would sell out quickly with many fans missing out on tickets. However, one eager fan tried his luck and attempted (successfully) to sneak in without a ticket.

YouTuber MikeyT created fake photography credentials paired with UFC polo shorts and simply walked passed several security checkpoints, all the way to the cage side. The Australian’s luck didn’t stop there, capturing quite phenomenal footage, managed to walk out with fighters on their way to the cage.

Beginning with heavyweight Justin Tafa, MikeyT then managed to walk tag along with hometown hero, Volkanvovski, as he made his way to the cage to an electric arena. Then, as Makhachev was patted down, the content creator appeared just meters away from the Russian and would enjoy some of the best seats in the house for the fight.

MikeyT reacts to event

At the end of the video, MikeyT reacted to the night, expressing his shock at what had just happened.

“Okay guys so I am still in disbelief at what we have just gone and done,” he said. “I got changed real quick so it didn’t look like I was walking around in the media outfit. I am incredibly lost for words at how that all just played out, I originally thought I would just sneak into the event.

“But the fact how we managed to do all those things, get literally ringside, go backstage and even walk out with the two main event people. That was just incredible.” (H/T Mirror)

