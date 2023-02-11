Yair Rodríguez offers prediction for UFC 284 title headliner: ‘Islam Makhachev uses his weapons better’

Ahead of his own championship fight tonight in the co-main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – featherweight contender, Yair Rodríguez has offered a brief breakdown for the headlining title curtain closer between lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, and undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Chihuahua striker, Rodríguez, the current #2 ranked featherweight contender under the banner of the UFC, is slated to take co-headlining honors at UFC 284 at the RAC Arena against knockout artist, Josh Emmett – with the duo vying for the interim featherweight championship.

Bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure back in July of last year during in the main event of UFC Fight Night Long Island, Rodríguez landed a first round TKO win over former title challenger, Brian Ortega after the latter suffered a dislocated shoulder during a grappling exchange.

Matching with Emmett, Rodríguez is tasked with snapping the Arizona native’s run of five victories, which includes finishes of Michael Johnson, and Mirsad Bektic, as well as decision triumphs over Shane Burgos, Dan Ige, and Calvin Kattar.

Yair Rodríguez fails to rule Alexander Volkanovski out of the UFC 284 title headliner

Sharing his thoughts on the event’s headliner, Rodríguez admitted that while he fails to rule out Volkanovski’s chances of striking lightweight gold, he believes American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev simply utilizes his own respective weapons better.

“I’m not counting out Alexander Volkanovski because I know he’s capable of doing a lot of things in that cage,” Yair Rodríguez told assembled media during his media availability ahead of UFC 284. “I just think Islam (Makhachev) uses his weapons better, and I think Alexander is gonna have to be really, really smart in order for him to get the win.”

“I think Islam has better chances to win, honestly,” Yair Rodríguez explained. “But I don’t count Alexander Volkanovski out.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

During his Octagon tenure, Rodríguez the victor of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America back in 2014, has notched victories over the likes of Dan Hooker, Andre Fili, B.J. Penn, Chan Sung Jung, and Jeremy Stephens.