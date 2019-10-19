Yair Rodríguez Edges Jeremy Stephens After War – UFC Boston Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC Boston, Jeremy Stephens took on Yair Rodriguez at featherweight.

Round 1:

Rodriguez opens up with a flying kick to the face that lands. They clinch up and Rodriguez pushes Stephens to the cage. Rodriguez separates with an elbow. A spinning kick from Rodriguez misses but he connects with a front kick to the body. Nice kicks to the body are landing for Rodriguez. Rodriguez is starting to put his shots together now.

Rodriguez continues to use his kicks well and comes in with a flying knee to clinch up. Stephens has control against the cage now. Rodriguez connects with a jumping switch kick. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Rodriguez’s kicks are simply too confusing for Stephens to figure out. A kick to the body folds Stephens. Rodriguez mauls him on the ground but Stephens is fighting back. After some scrambling on the ground, Stephens gets back to his feet. Stephens is swinging for the fences. He gets a back clinch on Rodriguez, who rolls forward, but now Stephens has top position on the ground. Stephens getting in some ground-and-pound as Rodriguez manages to get to his feet. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Stephens refuses to touch gloves coming out. Low blow from Rodriguez but Stephens doesn’t want a break. Stephens going for broke and he lands but Rodriguez circles out. A hook connects for Stephens. Stephens catches a kick and takes Rodriguez down. Rodriguez stands but is being back clinched. Another effortless takedown from Stephens. Stephens gets top position in half guard. Elbows from Stephens from top position. Big elbows from Stephens but Rodriguez recovers to full guard. The round comes to an end and both men embrace.

Official Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)