Tyron Woodley Thinks He’d Knock Conor McGregor Out

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants a money fight. No fight fits the description better than a bout against the biggest star in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, Conor McGregor.

The fight would make sense for both men, as McGregor would love to chase a belt in a third weight class, being the first to do so, and Woodley would make more money than he could possibly imagine. While the stylistic match-up majorly works in Woodley’s favor, “T-Wood” feels a lot better about fighting the Irishman after seeing his performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was defeated by the Russian at UFC 229 this past October via submission. However, while the fight may have ended with a submission, Khabib actually got the only knockdown of the fight as well. He uncorked a right hand that dropped the Irishman for a few seconds.

Khabib’s Striking “Not The Greatest”

Speaking on “Fair Game” with Kristine Leahy, Woodley says that, after seeing Khabib knock McGregor down, he thinks he’d knock the Irishman out (via MMA News):

“Yeah,” Woodley said. “Especially after watching him fight Khabib. You know, Khabib is dope, and he was undefeated. When it comes down to overall martial arts and being able to be a great striker, and power, and wrestling, and defense, and striking, I think Khabib is dope for his pressure and his wrestling.

“But his striking is not the greatest in his division, and he was able to knock Conor down. So if Khabib could knock you down, I think I might be able to knock you out.”

McGregor and Woodley certainly have had their issues with each other in the past. At UFC 205 back in 2016, the pair had a brief stare down with one another during early morning weigh-ins. They then got into it with each other again later that day, but this time backstage at the official weigh-ins as McGregor yelled at the welterweight champion.

Anything is possible when it comes to McGregor, so a potential fight against Woodley one day isn’t completely out of the question, no matter how unlikely it may seem.