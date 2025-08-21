Why is Jon Jones Looking to overcome Dana White’s “Billion to 1” Gamble?

Jon Jones is still optimistic about a UFC return at the White House despite recent comments made by Dana White, and a former opponent of Jones has weighed in on this discourse. At the UFC 319 post-fight press conference, White commented on the likelihood of ‘Bones’ fighting on that targeted White House card for next July and put the odds of that happening at a billion to one.

Chael Sonnen took to his personal YouTube channel to offer up his thoughts on Jon Jones responding to those comments from White with optimism, as ‘Bones’ playfully took to his personal X page to mention how one in a billion is exactly what it took to build his massive legacy in the first place. Breaking down Jones’ response to White’s UFC 319 comments and how he sees this situation, Sonnen said,

“Dana comes out and Dana says Jon fighting on the White House card is one in a billion. He’s letting it be known Jon’s not fighting on the White House card. You must understand on that card everyone on the roster would like on it. That card is now a reward.” “If a guy is doing good deeds a lot of times he would get paid off. He’ll get a main event. He can find himself in a co-main spot or main event, title shots, bonuses, and upgrade. He goes to check into the hotel, gets an upgrade to a suite. You do good deeds, there are incentives and you get rewarded.”

The Jon Jones-Jim Carrey mindset

Referencing a classic Jim Carrey flick and comparing it to what he perceives to be the current scenario with Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen continued,