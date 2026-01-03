Why Has Ilia Topuria Been Summoned to Appear in The Court of Violence Against Women on January 7?

As per recent reports, Ilia Topuria has been summoned to appear in The Court of Violence Against Women in Spain on January 7.

The sole focus of this hearing on January 7 will be to decide the situation of Topuria and his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui’s daughter, who currently resides with her mother. As per reports, Giorgina wants to leave the country with the child and has requested the court’s approval.

🚨 Ilia Topuria has been summoned to appear in The Court of Violence Against Women in Spain next Wednesday on January 7th:



– This will be to decide the situation of his daughter, who is in the care of Giorgina Uzcategui



– This is not to decide whether the accusations are true… pic.twitter.com/onvAKSc7L5 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 2, 2026

As per the newspaper EL MUNDO, Giorgina has also accused Ilia Topuria of domestic violence, family abuse, and injuries. So far, ‘El Matador’ has denied all allegations. He is currently taking a break from fighting and will most likely enter the octagon after the first quarter of 2026.

Check out Ilia Topuria’s last statement about the divorce and the accusations against him, which he denies:

What else do we know about Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui’s split?

As per a report by Y Ahora Sonsoles, Ilia Topuria and Giorgina decided to split in August 2025, and negotiations over the breakup began based solely on financial demands that she put in front of ‘El Matador.’ Allegedly, Giorgina filed an abuse complaint after discovering that Topuria filed a separation filing. The source alleges that she demanded a large amount from Topuria, and ‘El Matador’ even agreed to meet all her demands.

The Georgian-Spaniard says that he has had his life recorded 24/7 for the past two and a half years for a documentary that is being filmed about him. These tapes are enough to prove his innocence.

Reportedly, Giorgina Uzcátegui currently resides in the family home with their daughter, as she has no other residence in Spain and most of her family lives in the USA or Venezuela.

Ilia Topuria and Giorgina have visitation rights to Topuria’s other child from a previous relationship, Hugo, who currently resides with ‘El Matador.’

