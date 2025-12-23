Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Wife Files Police Report Over Online Threats

As per recent reports by Hola, Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcátegui, has filed a report with the National Police for the online threats she has been receiving on social media following her declaration through her attorney that she would not be publicly discussing or commenting about divorce at this delicate time.

Topuria, who has taken a break from fighting until the first quarter of 2026, recently posted on his social media platforms that he has been “subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. ‘El Matador’ has denied all allegations.

On the other hand, his wife, Giorgina Uzcátegui, alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Allegedly, she made financial demands from Ilia Topuria in exchange for not filing an abuse complaint.

The most recent alleged details about Giorgina Uzcátegui and Ilia Topuria’s divorce

As per the newspaper EL MUNDO and their journalist Marta Corbal Caballé, Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcátegui have a prenuptial agreement, and the proceedings of the divorce have been going on for months. Both parties cannot reach an agreement on financial terms.

“A source from his environment maintains that “there is no extortion” but that they are “agreeing on a normal divorce” in which, “as in many others, they try to reach economic agreements.” Without that it means “extortion”.

Allegedly, ‘El Matador’ was asked for more money, and he didn’t want to give in to blackmail.

Reportedly, Topuria’s life has been recorded 24/7 for the last 28 months for a documentary that is being filmed about the UFC champion, and he says these videotapes are enough to prove his innocence.

Georgina currently resides in the family home with their daughter. Both parties have visitation rights to another child named Hugo of Ilia Topuria’s from a past relationship.

Note: This article is based on information provided to ACD MMA on X sourced via EL MUNDO and Marta Corbal Caballé.