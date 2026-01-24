Josh Hokit Calls Brittney Griner ‘A Man’ Following Wild First-Round Knockout – UFC 324 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Josh Hokit walked through Denzel Freeman at UFC 324, scoring a dominant TKO in the waning seconds of the first round.

Hokit immediately came out swinging, then changed levels and muscled Freeman down to the mat with a double leg. Freeman promptly gave up his back before scrambling to his feet and separating.

Hokit continued to pressure Freeman, closing the distance and appearing to rock his opponent with a nasty uppercut up the middle. As Freeman dropped to his knees, Hokit jumped on his back and rained down a slew of strikes. Freeman weathered the storm and fought his way back up, but it was clear that he had absolutely nothing left in the gas tank.

But just when it appeared Freeman would make it out of the round, referee Mark Smith stepped in and stopped the contest with just one second left in the stanza.

Official Result: Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman at UFC 324:

