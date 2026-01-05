What Did Andrew Tate Tell Chase DeMoor After Their Fight? Heavyweight Boxing Champ Reveals

Chase DeMoor has nothing but respect for Andrew Tate.

On December 20, DeMoor successfully defended his MFB heavyweight title during the Misfits Mania main event in Dubai against the returning Tate. The ‘Top G’ walked into the bout as a sizeable favorite, but it was DeMoor who flipped the script, dominating much of the action and wearing down the former kickboxing star throughout their six-round affair.

Following the fight, Tate was gracious in defeat. According to DeMoor, that trend continued long after they exited the ring.

“He did reach out to me… We talked after the fight,” DeMoor told MMA Fighting. “He gave me some words of encouragement. He signed my belt, he wrote like a nice little message on there… And he sent me a very long message and he’s just basically like, ‘I’m so proud of you. You’re living proof of the people that I do a lot of this stuff for, and I don’t want to take away from your moment.’… “Everything that I’ve listened to this man say and dissected what he said, he really stood on business and he got in the ring with a much bigger, younger, faster, stronger guy and was willing to back it up. All the respect in the world.”

Chase DeMoor disputes notion that Andrew Tate was ‘Fraud Checked’ at Misfits Mayhem

With the win, DeMoor extended his unbeaten streak to 11, including knockouts in six of his last eight outings.

“I think he underestimated me going into the fight, which is why he kind of burned out,” DeMoor added. “He was trying to get rid of me early. He wanted an early stoppage. He felt the pressure of people wanting him to get an early stoppage, and I think that he fully believed in this camp that he was going to knock me out. “And I don’t want to say, you know, fraud check, here or there because I think that Andrew beats every person that I’ve also fought, and I think that Andrew’s thing is you’re not going to pick back up [after] a 10-year layoff, five-year lay off, whatever it was, within, you know, a three-month camp.”

No official announcements have been made regarding what’s next for DeMoor, but a recently revealed rematch clause could bring the two back together for a sequel scrap in 2026.