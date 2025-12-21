Andrew Tate reflects on disastrous loss to Chase DeMoor

Andrew Tate has given his initial thoughts in the wake of his disappointing loss to Chase DeMoor last night.

On Friday evening, Andrew Tate stepped into the boxing ring and attempted to overcome Chase DeMoor after many years out of the ring. He is best known for his controversial views online, in addition to the many legal charges that currently face him. Of course, prior to all of that, he was also a prominent kickboxer.

Andrew Tate has a lot of haters out there, but he also has a lot of fans. So, as you can imagine, there was a certain level of intrigue heading into this fight, if only to see what his ability looked like at the age of 39. As it turns out, in his own words, boxing is a young man’s game.

In tweets following the fight, Andrew Tate had the following to say on how it all played out.

Andrew Tate looks back on loss to Chase DeMoor

“99.9% of 40 year old men with 700 million dollars sit around with whores. I could have done the same and talked shit on the Internet and took no risks and just lived easy. In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it. To face fear. I can’t live scared. I have to know I faced it. I lost fair and square. Chase is a true champion. A warrior – I’m proud of him. He deserves that belt.”

“I’m happy when I push I’m happy when I pull. I smile when I win I smile when I lose. You gotta roll with the punches.”

We aren’t likely to see Tate back in the ring again, or at least not for a while – but DeMoor didn’t exactly set the world on fire either.

The influencer boxing era has been ongoing for quite some time and it does seem like there are some legs left in it still. There are fights to be made, and it feels like there is still an audience willing to invest.