Watch: Stunning Knockout as Nico Horta Floors Rade Opacic at GLORY 99

Nico Horta delivered a stunning performance at GLORY 99’s “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament, knocking out Rade Opacic in emphatic fashion to secure his place in the next round.

Watch: Nico Horta Knocks Out Rade Opacic at GLORY 99

The event, held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, marked the beginning of a year-long heavyweight tournament featuring 32 fighters from around the globe. Nico Horta, nicknamed “Big Sexy,” entered the bout as a slight underdog against the highly regarded Serbian striker Rade Opacic.

BIG KNOCKOUT BY BIG SEXY



Nico Horta SLEEPS Rade in round 2! #GLORY99 | LIVE NOW | @dazngroup pic.twitter.com/f0KBIJZhLg — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) April 5, 2025

Opacic had an impressive first round but Horta rallied back in the second round, dominating with punches and cornering his opponent.

“Big Sexy” Horta landed a booming hook that slumped Opacic and was unable to rise during the ten count. The official knockout time is round 2 at 2:52.

This victory is a significant milestone for Horta, whose record now improves with more knockouts. Known for his slick style, he proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in this gruelling tournament format.

Fans can look forward to seeing him compete in the next stage of the competition at GLORY 100 in June and will face the towering Colin George.