Watch: Stunning Knockout as Nico Horta Floors Rade Opacic at GLORY 99

ByTimothy Wheaton
Nico Horta delivered a stunning performance at GLORY 99’s “Last Heavyweight Standing” tournament, knocking out Rade Opacic in emphatic fashion to secure his place in the next round.

The event, held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, marked the beginning of a year-long heavyweight tournament featuring 32 fighters from around the globe. Nico Horta, nicknamed “Big Sexy,” entered the bout as a slight underdog against the highly regarded Serbian striker Rade Opacic.

Opacic had an impressive first round but Horta rallied back in the second round, dominating with punches and cornering his opponent.

“Big Sexy” Horta landed a booming hook that slumped Opacic and was unable to rise during the ten count. The official knockout time is round 2 at 2:52.

This victory is a significant milestone for Horta, whose record now improves with more knockouts. Known for his slick style, he proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in this gruelling tournament format.

Fans can look forward to seeing him compete in the next stage of the competition at GLORY 100 in June and will face the towering Colin George.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

