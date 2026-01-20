Waldo Cortes-Acosta Ready for Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane at White House if He Beats Derrick Lewis

UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta believes a victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 could position him for a title shot at the historic White House event scheduled for June 2026. The fifth-ranked contender outlined his championship timeline during an interview with Ariel Helwani, calling out both current champion Tom Aspinall and top contender Ciryl Gane.​​

Cortes-Acosta faces Lewis on January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking his first bout at the venue after seven previous fights in the city. The Dominican heavyweight, who went four wins and one loss across five fights in 2025, expressed confidence about his position in the division as Aspinall recovers from eye surgery.​

“How do I see next year? I see my year being well,” Cortes-Acosta said in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “I say if, thank God, the UFC gives me a title shot or gives me Ciryl or one of those number three or two guys, I see myself between May or July fighting for the title. White House, baby. They say June, the White House. I think it’s a good time for Tom Aspinall by June or July if he wants to fight.”

The 34-year-old specifically referenced the White House event, which President Donald Trump confirmed will take place on June 14 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. The card represents the first professional sporting event staged at the presidential residence and is expected to feature weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial.​

Aspinall has been sidelined since his UFC 321 title defense against Gane ended in a no-contest in October after an accidental eye poke. The British champion was diagnosed with bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome and underwent surgery on his right eye in early January, with a second operation scheduled for mid-January. UFC commentator Joe Rogan stated on his podcast that Aspinall “may not ever fight again” depending on the surgery outcome, though the champion has expressed determination to return.​

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: Waldo Cortes-Acosta of the Dominican Republic punches Shamil Gaziev of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

Cortes-Acosta acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Aspinall’s recovery timeline when discussing potential opponents. “I think it’s a good time for Tom Aspinall by June or July if he wants to fight for the title, but with his surgery I don’t know what the UFC wants to do,” he said. “Maybe they make one title, maybe they need someone active.”​

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: Ciryl Gane of France punches Tom Aspinall of England in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The heavyweight contender indicated he would accept a title opportunity regardless of the circumstances. “For me, if they offer it after Derrick, why not?” Cortes-Acosta said. “Big fight, bigger things, bigger everything, let’s go for it. We’re not afraid of nobody.”​

Gane currently holds the number one ranking in the heavyweight division after his performance against Aspinall, despite the bout being ruled a no-contest. The Frenchman bloodied Aspinall early in the first round and was controlling the center of the octagon before the accidental double eye poke stopped the contest at 4:35 of round one.​

Cortes-Acosta enters UFC 324 as the betting favorite against Lewis, who ranks eighth in the division. The fight appears on the main card of the Paramount+ debut event, which features an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett in the main event.​

Lewis, 40, has competed in the UFC since 2014 and holds the promotion’s record for most heavyweight knockouts. The Houston native secured back-to-back victories in 2024 and 2025, stopping Rodrigo Nascimento and Tallison Teixeira. However, Cortes-Acosta and his coach Javier Torres believe the veteran has passed his prime.​​

“I believe yes,” Torres said when asked if Lewis is past his prime. “I think there was five years ago was more dangerous. Right now he like the money fights.”​

Cortes-Acosta has maintained an active schedule since joining the UFC, compiling a 9-2 record in the promotion with four knockout victories. His recent performance included back-to-back first-round knockouts against Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev in November 2025, with both wins coming on short notice. The streak pushed him to fifth in the rankings, where he remains ahead of Lewis.​​