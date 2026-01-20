Waldo Cortes-Acosta Won’t Stop Striking with Derrick Lewis and Promises a Knockout at UFC 324

UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta has previewed his blockbuster showdown with Derrick Lewis this weekend.

On Saturday night, Waldo Cortes-Acosta will go head to head with heavyweight legend Derrick Lewis. Given the run he’s on, he could well be setting himself up for a world title shot if he’s able to get through Lewis with relative ease – which is saying a lot about the kind of form he’s been in when competing recently.

At the same time, of course, the state of the title picture is incredibly messy right now, and Waldo Cortes-Acosta is well aware of that. Still, if he does land a famous knockout blow, perhaps there’s some kind of interim title fight that could be arranged, especially with Ciryl Gane waiting to see whether or not Tom Aspinall will even be healthy enough to return this year.

In a recent interview, Waldo Cortes-Acosta laid out his plans for the Lewis fight pretty clearly.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta looks ahead to UFC 324

“When I got the word I was fighting Derrick Lewis, I reacted great. He’s the person I wanted to fight for a long time. When I was lower in the rankings, the UFC put me on the table and I said, ‘Hey, I wanted that fight a long time ago. You put him on me right now, I want it anyway, no matter what.’ One year and a half ago he was in the rankings and I was already wanting that match with him because he was one of my favorite fighters before I started fighting MMA.

“For me, I’ve been a fan – the power he has in his hands, the knockouts he shows – I like him a lot, and for that reason I want to fight him personally. My coach says second‑round knockout. I think it will be earlier, because when I get in there and I’m hot, I don’t want to stop punching. I want to punch until he puts his hands and his head down on the floor.”

Get ready, folks, because a brand new title contender could be getting crowned in a matter of days.