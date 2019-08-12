Volkan Oezdemir Says He Took Dominick Reyes’ Soul

Spread the word!













Volkan Oezdemir has made it known he wants to rematch Dominick Reyes after the two fought at UFC London in March. There, it was the American getting his hand raised by split-decision in a fight many thought the Swiss-native had won.

Although he lost the fight, Oezdemir says he was the one who did more damage and should have been rewarded the win.

“Everybody knows I won that fight, and I feel the same,” Oezdemir said on the ESPN+ post-fight show (h/t MMA Junkie). “I felt it during the fight, him getting weaker and losing all his confidence.

“It’s about damage and points. I think I took a lot of his soul and his will to fight in the fight. You score points by touching the guy, for me, it’s nothing. This is not boxing. This is a real fight. You need to smash the guy.”

Now, coming off a big knockout win over Ilir Latifi at UFC Uruguay, and with the controversial loss to Reyes in the back of his mind, he wants to run it back, claiming he did not fight his game plan and still believes he rightfully should’ve won that contest. He was too conservative in that scrap and wasn’t fighting like the Oezdemir that was knocking everyone out.

“I tried to be too cautious, and I know now I’ll do stuff differently,” he said. “I have to have a good victory and finish him out cold.”

Ultimately, if Oezdemir had his way, he would be fighting Dominick Reyes next. However, he would be fine fighting Jan Blachowicz instead.

