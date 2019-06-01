UFC Stockholm’s Volkan Oezdemir Wants Dominick Reyes Rematch

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir may not face Ilir Latifi next, but has a different next opponent in mind anyway.

Oezdemir was supposed to take on Latifi in the co-main event of UFC Stockholm which takes place today (Saturday).

However, Latifi would pull out in the last minute due to a back injury and the light heavyweight bout was called off. Oezdemir was hoping for a short-notice opponent, but in the end, it was too late.

“I’m not going to go into details, but it’s what happened,” Oezdemir said in a recent Q&A (via MMA Junkie). “It’s weight cut time and everything’s getting a little bit difficult, so he pulled his back and he wasn’t able to fight. Here I am. I’m ready to fight. I was hoping something would happen, a last-minute change, but it wasn’t meant to be, so I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Given the uncertain timeline of Latifi’s injury, Oezdemir is not too keen on rebooking the fight. Instead, he has Dominick Reyes in his sights.

“For me the one I really want to avenge the most is my last fight,” Oezdemir added. “Dominick Reyes, his win is a stain on my record so I want to make it right.”

Oezdemir faced Reyes at UFC London in March. Despite many feeling “No Time” had done enough to win the decision, Reyes was awarded the split-decision win.

That setback put Oezdemir on a three-fight losing streak and is now eager to get back to winning ways by making things right against Reyes.