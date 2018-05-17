Report: Vitor Belfort Fought With Significant Injury At UFC 224

UFC legend and former champion Vitor Belfort suffered a knee injury a week into his UFC 224 training camp for fellow Brazilian MMA legend Lyoto Machida.

Machida ultimately knocked Belfort out with a front head kick in the second round in front of a raucous Brazilian crowd.

Combate was the first to report the injury, which was so bad that several doctors suggested a Belfort pull out of the fight, but “The Phenom” refused to withdraw.

The 41-year-old Belfort retired after his loss at UFC 224, and left his gloves in the cage to officially put an end to a career that spanned decades.

Does news of the injury change your opinion on his preparation and ability against Machida? Or is this an excuse to justify a possible comeback?