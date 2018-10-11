Video: Watch Vladimir Putin Congratulate Khabib On UFC 229 Win

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Khabib Nurmagomedov tp congratulates the champ on a ‘worthy’ UFC 229 win.

Nurmagomedov already received a hero’s welcome and a phone call from President Putin. But on Wednesday in the city of Ulyanovsk at the “Russia – Country of Sports” forum, Khabib found himself in the company of the Russian President. Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap was also in attendance.

Unfortunately, Khabib’s performance was overshadowed. And it was all because of the post-fight melee that ensued. Because of his son’s actions, Abdulmanap promised to punish Khabib tougher than the UFC would.

However, President Putin said he would ask Abdulmanap to go easy on Khabib.

“I will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly,” Putin said, via RT.com.

However briefly, Nurmagomedov did apologize for his actions at the UFC 229 post-fight press conference. Then he almost immediately back-peddled shifting the blame to one Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov also said he expected to be punished by his father:

“I know my father gonna smash me when I go home because … I know he gonna smash me,” said Khabib.

Maybe Putin was able to convince Abdulmanap to be lenient on Khabib. After all, he is the greatest lightweight fighter in the world and his performance last Saturday night was nothing short of masterful.

Watch Putin’s meeting with Khabib and his dad from RT here: