Video: Watch Nate Diaz & Crew Brawl With Clay Guida

With reports of his long-awaited UFC return running rampant, Nate Diaz made headlines of a different sort by getting into a physical incident with Clay Guida at an MMA event in California last night.

The altercation, which was chronicled by Guida’s teammate Team Alpha Male teammate Tyler Diamond (or at least his side of the story), took place at Friday night’s Combate Americas 20 in Sacramento, Calif.

The scene allegedly unfolded when someone from Diaz’ entourage pushed Guida in the back, followed by Diamond getting slapped by someone when he tried to simmer the melee.

Combate Americas is currently investigating the incident, but for now, you can watch a video of the chaos including the hilarious event of a large shirtless man plummeting over a security rail courtesy of Fancy Combat on YouTube: