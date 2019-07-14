Video: Watch Michael Bisping And Brendan Fitzgerald’s Reaction To Urijah Faber Knockout

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber’s win over Ricky Simon surprised and shocked many in the combat sport world, including commentators Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping.

Making his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years, Faber was a betting underdog going into his UFC Sacramento co-headliner last night. However, “The California Kid” was able to drop Simon with a right and continued the assault on the ground to eventually grab a first-round finish. It was Faber’s first win via knockout since 2007.

His hometown fans naturally went crazy, but so did Fitzgerald and Bisping who had jumped to their feet by the time the fight was over. The former tweeted after the event about calling an “incredible” night:

“I mean that night was just bananas,” Fitzgerald wrote. “As I was writing the stat in my notes for Urijah’s last KO (2007!), I had a hunch I would need it, but thought it was wishful thinking. Nope. Incredible night! (PS – I sound cooler than I look apparently).“

You can watch their reaction below:

How did you react to Faber’s huge win?