Most of the MMA world was fixated last night’s UFC 230 from New York City. But perhaps the best knockout of the year was going on across the world. That came in the form of a vicious spinning elbow in EFC.

Mzwandile “Shakebone” Hlongwa took on Torbjorn Madsen at EFC 75 in South Africa. Just 1:10 into the first round, Hlongwa unleased a spinning elbow followed by a monstrous combo that knocked Madsen out in scary fashion.

Watch the “Knockout of the Year” contender right here: