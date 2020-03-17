VIDEO: Tony Ferguson Posts Insane Workout Video Ahead Of UFC 249

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson is pressing on with his preparations for UFC 249 amid the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the globe.

The former interim champion is scheduled to face lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 in Brooklyn on April 18.

Due to the ongoing crisis, many fans fear the bout will be scrapped for a fifth time, despite UFC president Dana White promising the fight will go ahead at all costs. Speaking to ESPN after announcing the postponement of shows in London, Columbus, and Portland, he said.

“We have no choice now but to postpone these fights. So, we’re postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson versus Khabib, April 18, is still on and that will still happen.”

‘El Cucuy’ clearly has faith in his boss and is still going all out in training for this upcoming fight. He has even posted one of his patented bizarre workout routines on social media.

In the clip, Ferguson can be seen in jeans and a t-shirt wrestling with some type of box. Despite his attire, the number one lightweight contender is clearly going all-out – check out the video below.

The strange video got the attention of MMA fans and even his future opponent Nurmagomedov who questioned his choice of attire. “Training with belt and jeans?, he said on Instagram via ESPN.

How useful do you think Tony Ferguson’s weird workouts are?