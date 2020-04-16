VIDEO | Paradigm Fighters Encourage Social Distancing

Spread the word!













A bunch of MMA fighters represented by Paradigm Sports Management have linked up to urge social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video was released to media this afternoon alongside the following message. “Some of the biggest names in combat sports like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, and Cris Cyborg have come together to urge everyone around the world to stay at home and continue practicing safe social distancing.”

Check out the video below.

