UFC superstar Nate Diaz is back, and this time he doesn’t have to worry about punishment for one of his favourite erm…recreational activities.

On Friday, the UFC VP of Athlete Health and Performance, and somewhat controversial figure Jeff Novitsky confirmed to the media that the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission would be adopting the latest marijuana rules that are currently used in the UFC’s anti-doping program.

The UFC, alongside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), recently announced that fighters will not be punished for marijuana usage in or out of competition, unless in cases of impairment before a fight. Novitsky seemed very happy about this change, as he tweeted, “Only issue with marijuana (THC) for Saturday’s fights is don’t show up impaired or under the influence. How it should be!”

Diaz, one of the best-known and beloved ambassadors for marijuana usage, was seen lighting up at the press conference for UFC 263.

When asked what it was, Diaz revealed that it was his own product. “That’s Kill_4209, that’s the chronic, right there baby,” Diaz said. “You already know what’s up.”

Marijuana is currently legal for recreational use in Arizona for any person over the age of 21. As for the person across from him, Diaz made it clear that he took the fight with Leon “Rocky” Edwards because he wants to fight the best of the best, citing GSP as the inspiration.

What’s interesting about this fight are the immediate implications for it. Dana White has already hinted that the winner of this match-up, the first-ever non-title, non-main event five-round fight in UFC history, could well be in line for the next title shot against Kamaru Usman after Colby Covington.

The notion that Nate Diaz could fight for the Welterweight title would undoubtedly draw huge pay-per-view numbers. Of course, the possibility of fighting for the BMF title again always remains linked to Diaz, so that possibility remains to be seen. Regardless of what happens, Nate Diaz is likely to steal the spotlight once again on Saturday night.

