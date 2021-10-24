Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. “Bombardier” didn’t last very long.

With UFC Vegas 41 and Bellator 269 taking place Saturday night, one fight that was anticipated yet under the radar was the KSW 64 super heavyweight co-main event between Pudzianowski and Serigne Ousmane Dia, more commonly known as “Bombardier.””

With both fighters combining for well over 580 pounds, one could only expect a knockout.

And it came in just 18 seconds as Pudzianowski countered “Bombardier” with a right hook just as the latter was looking to close the distance with strikes himself.

You can watch the finish below:

As a result, Pudzianowski — a five-time World’s Strongest Man titleholder — has now won four in a row with his professional MMA record now standing at 16-7, 1 NC.

“Bombardier” meanwhile suffered his first defeat in MMA and now holds a 2-1 record.

What did you think of the short fight?