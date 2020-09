Liz Carmouche (13-7) chats to Ryan MacCarthy ahead of her flyweight fight against DeAnna Bennett (10-6-1) at Bellator 245 this Friday night, September 11. The card will be headlined by a Bantamweight bout featuring Juan Archuleta facing off against Patchy Mix at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

