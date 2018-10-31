Video: Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz Take Part In Awkward Local TV Interview

Chuck Liddell & Tito Ortiz are set to fight each other inside of a cage, but before then, someone thought they should appear on a local TV morning show.

The UFC Hall of Famers appeared on “Good Day L.A.” which is a FOX-11 affiliate in Los Angeles where anchor Rita Garcia asked some questions.

So let’s go through some of these gems. Just a minute into the interview, Liddell forgets he’s on TV and drops an S-bomb. This led to Garcia later apologizing to the viewers for saying such a horrible word. Moving along, they were asked about their favorite “chick flick” movie as well as their favorite romantic song.

Then, we went back to school as they were asked to say one thing nice about each other despite the fact that they have hated one another for years. Liddell said Ortiz is a good father to his kids.

The Interview

On the flip side, Ortiz said that Liddell still can rock a mohawk. You can watch the fun times play out in this video:

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage.

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view. Here is the card:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 9 p.m. ET)

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Efrain Escudero vs. Gleison Tibau

Ricardo Palacios vs. Walel Watson

Oscar Cota vs. Jay Silva

PRELIMINARY CARD

Tom Gallicchio vs. Jason Manly

James Barnes vs. Alberto Morales

Francisco Estrada vs. Jose Huerta

Fernie Garcia vs. Opponent TBA

Johnny Cisneros vs. Dave Terrel

Joshua Jones vs. Craig Wilkerson

Leandro Gomes vs. Westin Wilson