Video: Charles Oliveira Spars With Two People At Same Time

Charles Oliveira spars with two people while in training camp for his next fight under the UFC banner that will take place inside of the Octagon. Now, this is not just a now camp but rather a unique approach to getting ready for his next fight.

He is slated to take on Christos Giagos at the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo event. While preparing for it, he’s doing something a bit different, which is sparring with multiple opponents. This includes ground and pound drills while at the same time. This is where a separate training partner tries to take his back. It’s pretty impressive, to say the least.

“We’re always putting ourselves in bad situations so we can put on great fights,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “If I can do well with someone in my back or brawling two guys at the same time, imagine when it’s only one. This is Chute Boxe-style,” he said. “Chute Boxe is the biggest team in the world and I fear f—ing nothing.”

Oliveira enters this fight 3-2 in his last five bouts and is fresh off a win over Clay Guida at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event. In this fight, he was able to secure first round submission win over the UFC veteran.

On the flip side, his opponent, Giagos, is 4-1 in his last five bouts and coming off a win over Herdeson Batista by decision at ACB 82 in March of this year.

UFC Fight Night 137 (also known as UFC Sao Paulo) is set to take place on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.