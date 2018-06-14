Video: Chaos Erupts At Conor McGregor’s Court Hearing

Earlier today (Thurs., June 14, 2018), controversial former UFC champion Conor McGregor appeared in court for his April 5 assault at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Irish superstar merely got another court date for next month on July 26, 2018, as his legal team continues to hammer out a plea deal with the prosecution.

But regardless of the true impact of the court appearance, McGregor’s mere appearance at the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn caused a hectic, chaotic scene where his simple arrival and departures had to be carefully controlled by the many security and police officers on duty.

Watch the sheer amount of coordination it took just for McGregor to walk into the courthouse courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: