Video: Alistair Overeem Bounces Back In Latest Installment Of ‘The Reem’

Former Strikeforce, DREAM, and K-1 champion Alistair Overeem had fallen on some tough times heading into his latest fight due to some brutal losses.

The feared kickboxer was finished by Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in consecutive defeats in his previous two bouts. The knockouts left questions about the 38-year-old’s fighting future because of his 62 total mixed martial arts bouts. He actually joined Blaydes at Colorado’s Team Elevation following his vicious loss to “Razor” at UFC 225.

Both men were booked to compete at November 24’s UFC Beijing. Overeem fought Sergey Pavlovich in the co-headliner and Blaydes met Ngannou in the main event. Blaydes, unfortunately, suffered a first-round knockout loss to “The Predator.” Overeem, however, was able to bounce back with a brutal first-round stoppage of his own.

His long-running vlog series “The Reem” captured his return at UFC Beijing in the tenth episode of its fourth season.