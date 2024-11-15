Veronica Hardy Chokes Out Nina Drama and Talks Kissing Pigeons Ahead of UFC 309

UFC flyweight fighter Veronica Hardy spent some time bonding with Nina-Marie Daniele.

Daniele, also known by her social media persona Nina Drama, has spent a lot of time training with some of the UFC’s top stars both in the cage and on the mat. Recently, she hit the mats with Hardy, a 9-4 fighter who is currently sitting on a three-fight win streak with notable wins over Juliana Miller, Jamey-Lyn Horth, and JJ Aldrich.

During their interaction, Hardy put Drama in multiple uncomfortable positions, choking her out with triangle choke.

“Yeah, you definitely feel that,” Drama asked after feeling Hardy’s squeeze. “I mean, how would you — let’s say you go for it and you had me locked in and I’m here. How do you even get out of something like that?”

Hardy then offered Drama some insight into how you can potential defend the maneuver.

“Right, so what you’re trying to do when somebody grabs you is just trying to compress you in. That’s why you put the arm across and you fold their head. So you’re compressing everything. Legs, arm, everything is being compressed like a snake.”

Check out the full video below:

Veronica Hardy and Nina Drama bond over mike tyson’s love for pigeon kisses

After rolling around on the mats for a bit, Drama and Hardy bonded over their love for, of all things, pigeons.

“Veronica: “They’re very smart. They deliver messages,” Hardy said. “Exactly,” Drama replied in agreement. And Mike Tyson endorses them. “Yes, and he likes to make them kiss,” Hardy interestingly added. “Kiss now! Kiss! Kiss! “That’s what I think at weigh-ins when people get really intense and really close to each other,” Drama quipped. “Now kiss kiss! Like a pigeon kiss,” Hardy concluded.

For context, here’s a picture of Mike Tyson literally kissing a pigeon:

So that’s a thing that happened.

Anyway, Veronica Hardy will be back in action on Saturday night when the UFC heads back to Madison Square Garden for its annual pit stop on Saturday, November 16. There, the Venezuelan vixen (not that one) will look to land her fourth-straight win when she meets Brazil’s Eduarda Moura.