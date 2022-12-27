Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero canceled from Bellator 290

Vadim Nemkov will unfortunately not be defending his Bellator Light-heavyweight title at Bellator 290: Bader vs. Emelianenko 2, but a new addition to the card sees Johnny Eblen defending his Middleweight title in its place.

Nemkov was scheduled for his fifth title defense at Bellator 290 vs. Yoel Romero, however, the defending champ was forced to withdraw from this bout due to undisclosed reasons.

Vadim’s previous title defense came during his 2nd bout vs. Corey Anderson, where he came out victorious via Unanimous Decision. The 2nd bout against Anderson was necessary due to their first bout ending in a No Contest when they accidentally had a devastating clash of heads.

Excluding the previously mentioned No Contest, Vadim Nemkov has enjoyed a run of 8 straight wins in Bellator, but the opportunity for a ninth will have to wait a while longer. Longtime veteran, Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero, is coming off a sensational knockout win over Melvin Manhoef, and it is truly a disappointment that we won’t see Romero challenge for the title in Los Angeles on February 4th.

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov to Replace as Co-Main Event

With the former co-main event, Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero, off the card, a new title bout between Johnny Eblen and Anatoly Tokov will take its place.

Johnny Eblen captured Bellator gold when he defeated the legendary Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 via Unanimous Decision. Eblen is now an astounding 12-0 in his professional MMA career with 8 of those wins coming in Bellator.

For his first title defense, Anatoly Tokov (31-3), another fighter who has never lost in Bellator, will challenge Eblen for the Middleweight gold.

The newly booked title bout, Eblen vs. Tokov, certainly erases much of the disappointment from the originally canceled bout between Nemkov and Romero. Bellator 290 will now once again feature two title fights: The Co-Main event of Eblen vs. Tokov and the Main Event, Bader vs. Emelianenko 2.

MMA fans and Bellator are both very fortunate to have such a thrilling replacement in the Co-Main event slot of this card. Don’t miss out on February 4th as Bellator 290 once again contains two enthralling title fights just as originally scheduled.

