USADA Fires Back At Jones’ Manager’s ‘No Snitching’ Claims

It looks like there may be some issues between Jon Jones’ camp and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in regards to Jones’ suspension reduction.

Earlier today Jones’ manager, Malki Kawa, told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that reports of “Bones” ratting out fellow UFC fighters to get a smaller suspension are simply not true (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I can just tell you without a shadow of a doubt that Jon did not tell on any teammate,” Kawa said. “Jon did not tell on anyone in MMA. Jon did not do anything that these people are saying he did. So all that, ‘He’s a snitch’ and all that stuff, we can put it to bed. He did not do that. “There’s other things that took place in here. There’s other things that Jon did with himself, there’s things that USADA – and the arbitrator and everyone involved – got from Jon about Jon that they had never had before.”

Upon USADA’s announcement of Jones’ suspension, it was said that the deal included that the former 205-pound champion provide “substantial assistance” to USADA. As a result, Jones’ suspension was reduced by 30 months.

USADA spokesperson Danielle Eurich released a statement in regards to Kawa’s statement on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. She cited rule 10.6.1.1 and said Jones’ cooperation is vital to his reduction: