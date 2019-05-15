Urijah Faber Teases Return At UFC Sacramento

Spread the word!













Former WEC champ and UFC title challenger Urijah Faber recently hinted that his UFC return was imminent.

It seemed only a matter of the right opportunity arising for ‘The California Kid,’ who retired after a win over Brad Pickett in 2016. According to an Instagram post from Faber this week, that opportunity could be here.

Faber posted that July 13’s UFC Sacramento card could be the time and place he returns. It’s nearby his home base and was also the city in which he last fought. Faber recently had a daughter and said she is keeping him young,’ but noted a fight could help as well.

He asked his followers who would be a good match-up at either bantamweight or featherweight:

“I know my baby is keeping me young…but a good ole fist fight could help the cause…#ufcsacramento on the Horizon @ufc 145 or 135 & who would be fun?”

The 40-year-old Faber is most likely done competing with the top level of bantamweight talent in the Octagon. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some fun match-ups for him to return to and make a bit of cash.

He didn’t appear shot in his last fight, although that was three years ago. What do you think?

Should ‘The California Kid’ return?