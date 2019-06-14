Uriah Hall & David Branch Returns Headline Several UFC Fight Announcements

Spread the word!













There have been several reported fight announcements today (Thurs. June 13, 2019).

First, former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) champion David Branch is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon. MMA Junkie confirmed that Branch will be facing Andrew Sanchez on the card. Branch is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having been finished by both Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson is his last two outings.

Sanchez is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 (TUF 23), and is on a two-fight win streak. Now, the middleweight is hoping to pick up a big win over a former WSOF champion. They’ll meet at UFC on ESPN+ 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 14. Also on that card will be a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Antonio Carlos Junior.

The bout was initially reported by Combate. Hall hasn’t competed since a knockout win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 in December. Now, he’ll face Carlos Junior, who had a five-fight win streak snapped by Ian Heinisch in May.

We also have some good news for the UFC men’s flyweight division. The Las Vegas-based promotion has booked a 125-pound meeting between Matt Schnell and Jordan Espinosa at UFC on ESPN 5 on August 3. The location for the event has yet to be determined. And finally, a women’s flyweight bout has been added to the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Poliana Botelho will be taking on Maryna Moroz at the August 17 PPV from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. MMA Fighting confirmed the booking, which was initially reported by Combate.